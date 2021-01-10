Feds Mull Adding Proud Boys To Canada's List Of Terrorist Organizations

AP Members of the Proud Boys protest during a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

OTTAWA — The federal government is weighing whether to add the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups to Canada’s list of terrorist organizations.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s spokeswoman Mary-Liz Power says the Proud Boys are one of several hate groups that officials are monitoring and collecting information about with an aim to adding them to the list.

The revelation follows last week’s Capitol Hill riot in Washington, D.C., which reportedly involved members of the Proud Boys, prompting calls for the organization to be added to the list.