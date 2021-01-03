Feds Mull Cutting New $1K Sick-Leave Benefit For Canadians Who Travelled

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government is weighing whether to bar people who have travelled overseas from a new sick-leave benefit that pays up to $1,000 to Canadians who have to quarantine due to COVID-19. The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was launched in the fall to help Canadians who are unable to work because they must quarantine during the pandemic. It pays $500 per week to a maximum of two weeks. But Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is “actively looking at all options” in the face of questions over whether Canadians who have travelled abroad should be allowed to collect the money.

The benefit is designed "to provide workers with a paid sick-leave option where one might not be available through their employer, so that workers did not have to choose between going to work and putting food on the table," she said in a statement. "The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was never intended to incentivize or encourage Canadians to not follow public health or international travel guidelines. … We are actively looking at all available options to address this issue." Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend by Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who said it was "absurd in most cases" that anyone able to leave the country would need government support to quarantine. "If someone is travelling because it is essential for their work, you might think they won't lose income," he added in a statement in French. "And if someone is traveling for pleasure, they are already being advised not to travel."