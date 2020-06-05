Max-o-matic (Máximo Tuja) for HuffPost Clockwise from bottom left: N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs,

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, most of us are spending much more time at home. We’re cooking and baking more and let’s be honest, the same old dishes are getting dull.

Inspired by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cheesecake recipe, we reached out to federal and provincial political leaders for their favourite recipes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau submitted a breakfast staple in his home, while Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil shared a favourite from his childhood with his 16 brothers and sisters.

The premiers of Manitoba and Quebec declined to participate but we do have bonus recipes from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Canada’s deputy chief public health officer.

Check out the full recipe book below. To print or save, download your own PDF copy by clicking here.

If you try out some of these recipes, share your results on social media by tagging @HuffPostCanada. We’d love to see them!