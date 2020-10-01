FatCamera via Getty Images Student loan repayment deferrals end on October 1, but those who can't afford payments have a range of options.

Before graduating with a double master’s in information and museum studies from the University of Toronto in June, Elizabeth Cytko was gearing up to apply to jobs at libraries and institutions across the country. The plan was to launch her career and start working down her debts. “My wild daydream was to have them paid off in three years,” Cytko said. “I assumed I would have had full-time work by now, but that hasn’t quite happened with COVID-19.” The graduate is living at home in Edmonton and taking a free online course as she wrestles with how to handle her federal student loans. “I’m just living in limbo at the moment.” Watch: The best and worst ways to deal with debt. Story continues below.

She’s not alone. Thousands of recent graduates are facing the end of the six-month freeze Ottawa imposed on repayments and interest for Canada Student Loans in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Oct. 1 is the first day monthly payments resume. Graduates like Cytko have a range of options, from requesting to postpone payments to tackling them on a budget. Those with an income below $25,000 per year are eligible for continued deferrals until they hit that threshold. They can apply through the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), which also allows borrowers to apply for a reduced payment. “Depending on your income, you may not be required to make payments that exceed your income by 20 per cent, or any payment at all,” the program website states.

However, just because you’re able to kick the debt can down the road doesn’t mean you should. “Attack that debt as best you can,” said Keith Emery, co-CEO of Credit Canada, a not-for-profit credit counselling service. “If you’re getting a debt deferral, as with the RAP, that’s not a debt writeoff, that’s just putting it on pause to a later date... sort of like a giant don’t-pay-a-cent event.”

If you don’t have a car, if you’re living at home... I would say kudos to you. Don’t let anybody tell you what you should be doing at this stage in life financially. All that matters is what works for you. Keith Emery, co-CEO, Credit Canada