Getty Images A top executive looks outside of a window in this stock photo. A new report says the average pay of a top-100 CEO in Canada was $10.8 million in 2019.

TORONTO — A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.

The annual report says the average pay of a top-100 CEO in 2019 was $10.8 million, down from a record high of $11.8 million in 2018.

It says the decline was largely accounted for by several CEOs receiving extremely high compensation packages in 2018, compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the average individual income in Canada for 2019 was $53,482, up from $52,061 in 2018.