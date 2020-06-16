Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended By Another Month

Getty Images A truck is seen crossing the Blue Water Bridge connecting Sarnia, Ont., with Michigan in 2017. The border closure has been extended three times this year.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.

Despite mounting pressure from business interests and border communities, however, Trudeau is offering no clues about how the border restrictions will be eased when the time finally comes.

The 30-day restrictions were first imposed in March in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now been extended three times.