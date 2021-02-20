The Canadian Press In this photo taken on May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash.

OTTAWA — The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced late Friday that the closure has been extended to March 21 — precisely one year after the world’s longest undefended border was first shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the closure has been extended month by month.