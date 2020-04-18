Canadian officials acknowledged some regions of the country could be closer to re-opening parts of the economy than others, but continued to stress a careful approach as the border closure with the hard-hit United States was extended for another 30 days during the COVID-19 crisis. “Let us be very clear, while we want to be optimistic, we need to be absolutely cautious,” Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos said Saturday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension on Saturday for the closure restricting non-essential travel across the border, which began on March 21 and was set to expire on Tuesday. U.S. president Donald Trump said earlier this week that the border could open soon, but Trudeau and other Canadian political leaders did not strike the same tone in comments. The U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 700,000 positive tests. Canada has more than 32,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 on Apr. 17, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Across Canada, glimmers of hope emerged this week as provinces and cities reported slower growth of the virus in communities and officials began discussing moves towards a “new normal.” In British Columbia, officials suggested some restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks in light of numbers showing a flattening of the coronavirus curve. Prince Edward Island, where 23 of the province’s 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases are recovered, is also looking at easing restrictions on activities while maintaining self-isolation rules for those entering the province. Toronto Mayor John Tory met with city officials Saturday morning to discuss when regular life can restart in the country’s biggest city, though he warned that the time has not come yet. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province’s approach will be based on health advice and will only move forward with re-opening with medical officials’ green light. He added that there are various scenarios playing out across the province. “What’s happening in a big urban centre like Toronto may not be happening in rural areas,” Ford said.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at the daily briefing at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Apr. 15, 2020.

On Saturday, Trudeau repeated the need for caution and reminded Canadians to continue with physical distancing measures even as signs of good news suggest the country is turning a corner in its fight against the virus. “If we open too quickly, too soon or in the wrong way, we could find ourselves back in this situation a couple of months from now and everything we will have sacrificed during these months will have been for naught,” Trudeau said. He said discussions with the premiers have found consensus on the need to co-ordinate how the country moves forward, but acknowledged that different provinces and municipalities are at different stages of the pandemic battle and may be able to relax measures sooner. “The situation is very different right across the country from one region to the next and the measures that they will be able to move forward with at various moments will vary as well,” Trudeau said. “That’s going to be an important part of the recovery here.” Trudeau’s messages of collaboration among provinces contrasted with the situation in the U.S. As protests formed against mandatory closures this week, President Donald Trump, on Twitter, urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.

Trudeau’s government has so far held off on defining guidelines for provinces looking to lift restrictions, as Trump did for U.S. governors earlier this week. At a Saturday news conference with cabinet ministers, Duclos said easing of measures will depend on factors like where the disease curve is heading, the number of deaths, equipment supply and space in intensive care units. Meanwhile, Trudeau continued to stress he does not think it is a good idea for the House of Commons to resume business as usual Monday — with all 338 MPs, along with their staff, clerks, interpreters, security and cleaners. An agreement needs to be reached before then on scaled-back sittings if the plan is to change. Federal political parties were to continue negotiating Saturday about when and how Parliament should reconvene in the middle of the pandemic. Trudeau’s Liberals are proposing one in-person sitting each week, with a small number of MPs and extended time for longer questions and more thorough answers than would normally be allowed during the daily question period. More sittings would be added as soon as the technical and logistical requirements for virtual meetings can be worked out.