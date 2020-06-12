Americans Should Stop Using Alaska Loophole To Enter Canada, Freeland Suggests

Adrian Wyld/CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is shown at a news conference in Ottawa on June 12, 2020.

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has a message for Americans: “Please do not come to Canada unless you are coming for an essential reason.” Freeland was asked Friday to respond to a CTV News report about American visitors who have been spotted dining out in Banff, flouting physical distancing and 14-day quarantine rules. Though Americans are barred from entering Canada for non-essential travel, some travellers have reportedly been using a loophole to gain entry into Canada by claiming they’re driving to Alaska. Some have reportedly come from Texas, a state that is currently considered a COVID-19 hot spot.

True here in Jasper, too. Couple at the next table in a restaurant yesterday were from Alaska en route to the lower 48. Relocating for work they said. — Mark Bray (@MarkBra82640793) June 12, 2020

Freeland said overall, the shared agreement between Canada and the U.S. to restrict travel has been working “very well.” “I would just like to emphasize to all Canadians, to all Americans, that these restrictions are there for a reason,” she said during a daily press conference of federal ministers. “They are there to keep us all safe.” A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all travellers who arrive in Canada without COVID-19 symptoms. Freeland acknowledged that despite travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, people need to be able to cross on both sides to maintain supply chains that “our economy depends on.” She said border agents have done a great job in asking questions to potential border crossers to determine if their travel is essential or not. Watch: Americans and Canadians flock to park on No Man’s Land. Story continues below video.