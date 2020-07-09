ASSOCIATED PRESS The border crossing at the Peace Arch Canada-U.S. border, pictured on March 20, 2020.

A bipartisan group of United States politicians is pushing for the U.S.-Canada border to reopen.

But Canadians are having none of it, and they aren’t sorry they feel this way.

In a letter this week shared by New York congressman Brian Higgins, 27 members of Congress called on the U.S. and Canadian governments to begin a phased full reopening of the border when the current agreement expires on July 21. Restrictions on the border were first introduced in March, and have been renewed them three times over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Ontario premier says July 21 “too early” to reopen border. Story continues below.