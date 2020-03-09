Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu during a news conference in Ottawa on March 9, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Canada’s foreign affairs minister says the federal government and the United States are working together and communicating on an “almost daily” basis in their shared efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus north of the border. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada’s science-first approach is part of a collective bid among so-called “Five Eyes” security partners to protect North America from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Critics in the U.S., however, fear President Donald Trump and members of his administration are more focused on managing the political fallout than the crisis itself. All eyes today are on the California coast, where the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than 3,500 passengers from around the world, including 237 Canadians, is scheduled to dock in Oakland to offload its human cargo for treatment and quarantine. Watch: Canadians quarantined at Ontario military base. Story continues below.