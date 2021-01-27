Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

The majority of Canadians may have to wait six months longer than Americans and Europeans for their COVID-19 vaccine, a new forecast says. In a report released Wednesday, the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) warned it will take longer to immunize the world against the novel coronavirus than expected, with many middle-income countries not seeing a COVID jab until 2023, and lower-income countries waiting until 2024, “if it happens at all.” Wealthy countries, including Canada, are expected to have their most vulnerable populations vaccinated by the end of March of this year, the EIU report predicted. Watch: EU threatens export controls on vaccines. Story continues below.

But when it comes to the general population, the U.S. and European Union can expect their mass immunization programs to be done by the end of this year, while other developed countries, including Australia, Canada and Japan, will only achieve that by mid-2022. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is produced in the U.S. and Belgium, the AstraZeneca vaccine is produced in the U.K., and the Moderna vaccine in the U.S. and Switzerland. Shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine, including to Canada, were unexpectedly delayed this month because of production slowdowns at its plant in Puurs, Belgium, which is being expanded to handle the expected production of 2 billion vaccine doses this year.

Tensions between Canada and the European Union erupted this week when Germany asked the European Commission (EC) for powers to block exports of EU-produced vaccines. The rule would require drug makers to get government approval before shipping vaccine doses out of Europe. At the same time, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission is planning to set up an “export transparency mechanism” that would allow Europeans to see where shipments of EU-produced vaccines are going. Such a move could pressure drug makers into prioritizing European countries.

Europe invested billions to help develop the world‘s 1st COVID vaccines & create a global common good.



Now the companies must deliver & honour their obligations. We will set up a vaccine export transparency mechanism.



EU is committed to contribute. But we also mean business. pic.twitter.com/lvq0KkCWJD — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2021