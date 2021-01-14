Canada's COVID-19 Vaccine Program Not Expected To Ramp Up Before April

OTTAWA — Canada’s vaccine deliveries are getting bigger almost every week but there won’t be enough doses shipped to provinces and territories to “ramp up” the vaccination program for another few months, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin outlined on Thursday. Fortin said deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will hit one million doses per week starting in April. The confirmation aligns with plans made public Thursday by the Ontario government that it won’t be able to expand its vaccine program beyond the first four priority groups until April.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Paramedic Jessi Bittner inoculates Margaret Watson, 94, a resident at Oakview Place Long Term Care Residence, with her COVID-19 vaccine in the Winnipeg care home on Jan. 11, 2021.

Thursday marked one month since the first Canadians got vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 443,000 people have now received at least one dose. It’s estimated about 21,000 of those have also received their second dose. Fortin, the vice-president of logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said by the end of this week more than 929,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will have been delivered to provinces and territories. Shipments are growing almost by the week, with 1.9 million expected in February and another 2.7 million in March. In April, Fortin said, the combined shipments of both will grow to about one million every week and will continue to increase so that 20 million total doses will arrive between April and the end of June. “This will signal our transition into this ramp-up phase,” said Fortin.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Pharmacy Technician Supervisor Tamara Booth Rumsey at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Jan. 4, 2021.

Canada is to get 80 million doses of both vaccines this year which should be enough to vaccinate every Canadian. But it is also reviewing two other possible vaccines already, including one from Johnson & Johnson, which reported results from early trials Thursday and expects to have final results ready by early February at the latest. Canada has a contract to buy 10 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, which is the only vaccine that could be a single-dose delivery. Fortin said he has suggested delivery schedules for Johnson & Johnson but nothing will be confirmed unless and until the vaccine gets approved by Health Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which could add another 20 million doses to Canada’s total, is the only other one pending approval at the moment. Canada has contracts to buy vaccines from three other producers but none of those are close to finishing their clinical trials and have not submitted a request for approval to Health Canada yet.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman walks past a COVID-19 messaging sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ontario on Jan. 11, 2021.