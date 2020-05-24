Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Park visitors soak up the sun in Toronto on May 23, 2020. Warm weather and a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions have many looking to the outdoors for relief.

The future of Canadians being asked to stay at home as much as possible is still unknown, but as different regions battle different stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for summer weather across the country is expected to be equally as varied. According to AccuWeather, much of the west is expected to be hot and dry, while significant storms head for Ontario and people in the Maritimes can prepare for a “pleasant” summer this year.

British Columbia, Alberta and the Prairies So far, the wildfire season has been off to a slow start but higher than normal temperatures and low precipitation this summer could become increasingly problematic. “A hotter, drier summer in the west, that’s probably going to lead to...more fires, more smoke, during the summertime into the early fall,” Brett Anderson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, told Yahoo Canada. “We’ll really have a good clue probably sometime in June what the fire season is going to look like.” AccuWeather is forecasting the Prairies will be drier and warmer than normal this summer as well, with concerns about “expanding drought” conditions that are particularly problematic for farmers. “The ground is dry in Saskatchewan especially and southeastern Alberta,” Anderson said. “What I’m afraid of is that there are pockets of drought already, that may expand and we may be getting into a severe drought situation.”

Ontario While the West manages dry conditions, Ontario’s summer will be on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of precipitation. AccuWeather is predicting much of the province will see the stormiest summer in Canada this year, particularly around the Great Lakes region. This will also bring more humidity than usual to the area. “I think we’ll see a lot of thunderstorms, increased threat of severe weather including tornadoes during the course of the summer,” Anderson said. “That’s going to keep the heat down during the day but the night is probably going to be warm and muggy.” AccuWeather’s senior meteorologist added that water lake levels in Ontario remain near record highs, which means there is an increased threat for immediate lakeshore flooding this summer.

