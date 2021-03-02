Canada's Whistleblower Law Ranks Dead Last In International Rankings

OTTAWA — Canada is at the bottom of an international ranking of countries with whistleblower protection, lagging behind Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Botswana. A report released Tuesday by the U.S.-based Government Accountability Project and the U.K.-based International Bar Association surveyed whistleblowing frameworks in 37 countries with such laws to determine whether they are actually working. What they found is that they are not. “Too often the rights that look impressive on paper are only a mirage of protection in practice,” the study’s six-lead authors said. “Either they do not make a difference, or in some cases, make whistleblowing more dangerous.” The picture is especially bleak in Canada, which together with Lebanon and Norway, tied for the world’s weakest whistleblower protection laws. Canada’s Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act and its track record met only one of 20 criteria. The United States, Australia and the European Union’s Whistleblower Protection Directive tied for having the best record, with 16 out of 20 criteria fulfilled. Other top countries included Serbia and Ireland, with 15 out of 20 each, and Namibia, with 14. The criteria included such matters as how widespread the law was, whether it protected whistleblowers’ identity, or protected them against a full scope of harassment, whether it shielded them from gag orders, and offered them genuine judicial process, with access to court and timely decisions, and coverage for legal fees and costs.

“While an effective statute is the foundation for rights,” the authors said, “it is only the first step in a long journey. Too many whistleblower laws have proven to be ineffective in practice.” That has led to whistleblowers’ choosing to speak out through different channels — venting on social media or speaking to journalists — or, often, remaining silent. After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light how important whistleblowers are to safeguarding public health — from the Chinese doctor Li Wenliang who first warned the world about COVID-19 to the doctors and nurses who sounded the alarm about conditions in long-term care homes and the lack of personal protection equipment — Sternford Moyo, the president of the International Bar Association said he hoped the report would spur better protection for whistleblowers, empowering them to speak up and protecting them when they do. “Too often attempts have been made to silence such voices,” Moyo said in the report. “China’s Dr Li was ordered by police to ‘stop making false comments’; many doctors, nurses and government employees have lost their jobs for speaking up.”

Too many whistleblower laws have proven to be ineffective in practice. the study’s six-lead authors