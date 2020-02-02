But Ottawa did not provide a timeline for when they’ll arrive, saying it’s still awaiting final approval from Chinese authorities to land in city locked down because of the new coronavirus.

OTTAWA — The federal government says Canadian evacuees from Wuhan will be quarantined as a protection measure for two weeks upon their arrival at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS A sign for 8 Wing CFB Trenton is seen on Sept. 29, 2012.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Sunday that the government has chartered a plane to land in Hanoi, Vietnam, and deploy to Wuhan, once it gets authorization.

The agency says government officials and military personnel are currently en route to Hanoi and in the process of obtaining visas from the Chinese government to enter Wuhan.

More than 300 people have sought the government’s help getting out of the epicentre of the new coronavirus.

The government hasn’t said how many of them it will be able to accommodate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.

