POLITICS

Why Canada's Opioid Crisis Matters In The 2019 Federal Election

The riding of Peterborough-Kawartha has voted for the MP of the party that ends up forming government in every election since 1965. This year, candidates will have to address the issue of a growing opioid crisis. The area has Ontario’s highest rate of opioid deaths with more than 25 recorded at the end of August plus a significant number of overdoses.