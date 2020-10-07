More Than 220 Canadian Troops Caught COVID-19, Military Reveals

Rick Madonik via Getty Images A member of the Canadian Forces is seen here outside a long-term care home in Toronto on May 13, 2020. A military spokesman says no soldiers have died from the novel coronavirus disease.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is lifting the veil of secrecy over the number of troops with COVID-19, as the military gets ready for fresh calls to help out during the second wave of the pandemic. In its first full update since mid-March, the military revealed Tuesday that a total of 222 Canadian service members have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That includes 24 active cases. The others have been resolved. Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said no military members had died from the illness. This is the first time the public has known the scope of infections in the Canadian Armed Forces since March 20, when officials said they would stop sharing such details. There were three cases at that time.