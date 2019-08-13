Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.

OTTAWA — Canadian military members are being warned against getting certain tattoos, including those that could be deemed discriminatory or sexually explicit.

The warning is contained in a new order Monday by Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, that offers the most specific guidance yet around what tattoos are considered acceptable.

The directive happens to follow a recent incident in Halifax in which a sailor was criticized for sporting a tattoo featuring the word “infidel” in the shape of a rifle. Work on the new rules predated that controversy, said Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) spokeswoman 2nd Lt. Stephany Duval.

Following an investigation, the Royal Canadian Navy said there was no ill intent on the sailor’s part, but that he had nonetheless agreed to change his tattoo.

The military’s guidelines previously banned tattoos that were “visible either in military uniform or in civilian clothing that could be deemed to be offensive (e.g. pornographic, blasphemous, racist or containing vulgar language or design) or otherwise reflect discredit on the CAF.″