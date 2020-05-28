AndresGarciaM via Getty Images The buildings of the Toronto-Dominion Centre in Toronto's financial district are seen in this undated stock photo.

TORONTO ― Slashed interest rates and a widespread economic shutdown ate into second-quarter profits at Canada’s major banks, with financial institutions saying deep wells of cash are needed to protect themselves from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Six have collectively allocated about $10.9 billion in provisions for credit losses ― money set aside to account for so-called bad loans. When compared with prior quarters, those coffers grew fivefold to what were record-breaking levels for some, as banks raced to reserve money to counteract the effects of the pandemic and a plunge in oil prices. Watch: Should you buy a home during coronavirus? Story continues below.

“We went through tremendous headwinds ... as we absorbed a substantial increase in provisions for performing loans as well as market pressure from the steep drop in interest rates,” said TD Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani on a Thursday call with analysts. “A tough quarter, no question.” Shareholders learned that TD’s provisions for credit losses soared to nearly $3.22 billion from $633 million during the same period a year ago. Earlier in the day, CIBC said it had put aside $1.41 billion, up from the $255 million it reported in its previous second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada said earlier this week that its credit-loss provisions amounted to $2.83 billion, up 564 per cent from $426 million in the same quarter last year. Bank of Montreal’s reached $1.11 billion, up 531 per cent from $176 million, National Bank of Canada’s hit $504 million, up from the $84 million, and Bank of Nova Scotia’s totalled nearly $1.85 billion, more than doubling from $873 million a year earlier. ‘Going where no one has gone before’ “This is not a garden variety recession. ... We’ve never been through this before,” Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter told analysts on a call Tuesday morning. “We’re cautious here. This is not a one-quarter or two-quarter event. The banking sector will be picking up broken eggshells for a number of quarters here.” Louis Vachon, chief executive at National, appeared to feel much the same and even went so far as to nickname the economic conditions “Star Trek finance.” “We would describe the current environment as going where no one has gone before,” he said the same day as Porter made his remarks. “The episode is not over. So we’re still watching for the Klingons. ... We’re not out of this crisis yet.”