softdelusion via Getty Images This stock photo shows the headquarters of Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC in Toronto's financial district. Canada's big banks are setting aside much more money than before to cover loan losses.

TORONTO ― Canada’s big banks continue to make money, but many reported shrinking profit margins in their latest quarterly reports, and ― in a worrying sign for the economy ― a large jump in money set aside to cover unpaid loans. That ― along with pressure from the nascent fintech industry ― is putting pressure on the traditional big banks to cut the size of their workforces. Loan loss provisions, as they are known, jumped by 52 per cent from a year earlier at CIBC; by 45 per cent at Bank of Montreal; by 33 per cent at TD Bank; by 28 per cent at Scotiabank and by 22 per cent at RBC in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Watch: Canada’s best credit cards. Story continues below.

And while some of that came from the banks’ investment divisions, it seems that Canadian consumers, in particular, are driving this trend. Losses were heavily concentrated in the banks’ Canadian retail banking operations. Bank of Montreal, for instance, saw loan losses decrease in their U.S. retail division by 11 per cent even as losses jumped 41 per cent among their Canadian customers. Losses were up at TD Bank’s extensive U.S. retail operations, but by far less than in Canada. It’s the latest sign that Canadian households ― saddled with some of the world’s largest debt burdens ― are running out of spending room. Insolvencies among Canadian consumers ― meaning bankruptcies and consumer proposal filings ― have jumped to their highest level since Canada was recovering from the financial crisis a decade ago. Canadians are taking on new debt more slowly than a few years ago, squeezing the banks’ profit margins.