Canadian Boy Bitten By Shark At Florida Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Officials say a Canadian boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing with his family at a Florida beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials told news outlets the boy was found Wednesday bleeding with puncture wounds. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said he was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.

Gollan added lifeguards were doing routine physical training when they heard a loud scream coming from the ocean across from The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.