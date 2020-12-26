How Canadian Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

It’s been a strange — and oftentimes difficult — year for all of us, but even though the holidays look and feel different in 2020, that doesn’t mean people aren’t celebrating. Whether it’s small parties within households, connecting with family and friends online or generally doing their best to focus on the good parts of the season, people are feeling the love.

Canadian celebrities who celebrate Christmas were doing much the same and many posted endearing holiday photos and videos of how they’re enjoying the day.

Celine Dion:

Celine Dion did not disappoint with her adorable holiday Instagram post. The Canadian icon posted a sweet photo with her sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy in matching PJs and wished her followers “gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days.”

The Rock:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donned a hat and became Dwanta Claus on Christmas Eve. In a video, shot in a gym, he promised that Dwanta was on his way with gifts and told people to get the cookies, tequila and mistletoe ready.

Avril Lavigne:

Canada’s pop-punk princess, Avril Lavigne, kept it simple with a series of photos having some winter fun in the snow and wished her fans “happy holidays.”

Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber made several holiday posts, but the cutest was a captionless black-and-white photo of himself kissing his wife, Hailey Bieber, in front of a Christmas tree while he wore a Santa hat.

He also posted a selfie and reflected on the ups and downs of life, and decided he was going to try to be more grateful and optimistic — advice we can all probably benefit from.

Shania Twain:

The ever-relatable Shania Twain posted an adorable photo of herself in plaid pajamas snuggling her dog on the couch. If that isn’t a Christmas mood, we don’t know what is.

Michael Bublé:

Michael Bublé posted a video with his wife Luisana Lopilato on Instagram. In it the couple acknowledged how difficult 2020 had been and wished everyone watching “so much love, happy holidays and Merry Christmas” in front of what might be the most picture-perfect background we’ve seen today.

One thing’s for sure. The celebrations might be smaller and quieter, but the spirit of the holidays is still as strong as ever. Happy holidays!