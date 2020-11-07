News of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s win broke Saturday as major networks made the call that the former vice president is projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first female vice president-elect, as is making history as the first Black and South Asian American person elected to the vice presidency.

In short: it’s a big day, capping a long week. Regular Canadians and famous Canadians alike have been watching and waiting for the results alongside our American neighbours.

Many of our Canadian celebs live in the U.S., and the resounding reaction from the stars: It’s time to celebrate!

Crooner Shawn Mendes kept it simple with lots of exclamation points and even more democrat-blue hearts:

Great day !!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 7, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek”’s Dan Levy also said a lot with a little:

What a day for goodness. — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 7, 2020

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris. — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 7, 2020

“Full Frontal”’s Samantha Bee did a victory dance via a video she didn’t get to use in 2016:

Musician and “Jann” star Jann Arden didn’t mince words about what was to come for the folks who didn’t vote for Biden.

To all the people who voted to protect their money instead of helping and supporting their marginalized neighbours- fear stricken- grief stricken immigrants- the LGBTQ community,-women’s equality and ownership of their bodies- the millions of Bipoc people. Get ready. — jann arden (@jannarden) November 7, 2020

Gotta say one thing about Seth Rogen, he’s consistently on-brand:

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

Say it again, Stars, it’s got a great ring to it:

A BLACK WOMAN IS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. — Stars (@youarestars) November 7, 2020

Rapper Kardinal Offishall nodded to Kamala Harris’ Jamaican roots:

Waiting on the first dancehall song about @kamalaharris in 3,2,1... https://t.co/w4TcGFPuxk — No Justice, no tweet (@KardinalO) November 7, 2020

First Jamaican/Indian US Vice President in the White House. Supercat is somewhere smiling hard right now. #ackeeinthewhitehouse — No Justice, no tweet (@KardinalO) November 7, 2020

Activist Naomi Klein gave thanks to the folks on the ground:

The fall of tyrants must be celebrated, it's a human right! Profound thanks to all the grassroots groups who did deep organizing to make this happen and who will be pushing hard every day for the new admin to do whatever it takes to get us all to safety. — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) November 7, 2020

Toronto Raptors’ captain Kyle Lowry reaffirmed to the voters he encouraged in Philadelphia and across the country that they did the right thing:

YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020

Electro legend Peaches gave a whoop shared by many:

National treasure Sandra Oh rejoiced with quiet grace and a call for unity:

⁦@JoeBiden⁩ is Our President Elect. ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ is Our History making VP Elect. Let’s finally breathe (for a moment) The fight for change for all continues. The healing begins. Together ❤️ https://t.co/fE2MmAZ4fI — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) November 7, 2020

Fellow Vancouverite Joshua Jackson also advised folks to stay focused on the the work ahead:

And now that it’s official. Let’s all remember as the GOP tries to obstruct the new administration...We won by a giant margin. The nation has given @JoeBiden the mandate to enact the most progressive platform in American history. — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) November 7, 2020

