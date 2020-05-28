Sean Kilpatrick/CP Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights CEO Rod Giltaca and vice-president Tracey Wilson hold a news conference on Parliament Hill on Oct. 17, 2018.

OTTAWA — A firearm-rights group is heading to Federal Court to challenge the constitutionality — and basic logic — of the Liberal government’s recent ban of many assault-style guns. The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights says the rifles are obviously suitable for hunting and sporting purposes since shooters have been using them this way for decades. The coalition is asking the court to strike down new regulations as unlawful and beyond the scope of the powers delegated to the federal cabinet. The Liberals outlawed a wide range of firearms by cabinet order early this month, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting. Watch: Trudeau announces ban on ‘military-style’ guns

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons, meaning they can no longer be legally used, sold or imported. The move was generally applauded by gun-control advocates as a first step toward removing guns used in mass shootings from circulation. In its application to the court, the coalition says there is “no persuasive evidence” that reclassification of the guns as prohibited firearms will achieve the desired purpose of decreasing mass shootings or otherwise increasing public safety. Rather, the ban is most likely to spur an increase in illegal importing that will lead to more unregistered and untraceable firearms, the application says. “Every firearm used for hunting and sporting may be abused, as is the case with endless other items possessed by Canadians such as knives and motor vehicles. “The detrimental impacts to the liberty rights of legal gun owners are grossly disproportionate to any negligible gains to the public.”