More than 1,500 Canadians have died from COVID-19, according to health officials. Each day, the number of new confirmed cases and deaths rises.

The numbers can be frightening and disheartening, but each one has a person behind it. Canadians are losing parents, grandparents, siblings, partners and best friends, at a time when social distancing requirements are making it challenging to say goodbye, or grieve in-person with other loved ones.

Among all of the heartbreaking news, it can be helpful to know you’re not alone in your grief and to take time to reflect on the lives lost.