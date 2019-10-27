Shoji Ushiyama/HuffPost Canada Composite Shoju Ushiyama, a 21-year-old Hong-Kong born student living in Toronto reached viral fame for his observations on Canadian culture.

Shoji Ushiyama didn’t expect that an inside joke about Edmonton would bring him viral fame. Ushiyama, a Hong-Kong born student now based in Toronto, would often hang with friends who’d talk about visiting Edmonton. The spoke about the place a lot but never got around to visiting. So Ushiyama made it a bit of a conspiracy — his friends never took him to Edmonton because it doesn’t exist.

People speak of Calgary. You know people in Calgary. They speak of Edmonton, but no one outside of Calgary speaks of Edmonton. You're not sure Edmonton is a real place. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

“A lot of people genuinely think I do not believe Edmonton exists — I know it exists,” Ushiyama told HuffPost Canada. The 21-year-old started to pick up on other sort of “Canadian” quirks and decided one night to tweet them all out “on a whim.” What followed was countless likes and retweets, and attention from authors all over the world. Neil Gaiman retweeted Ushiyama’s thread and some called it “the greatest work of Canadian literature that’s ever been written.”

this is the greatest work of canadian literature that has ever been written. https://t.co/kFMPUJnui5 — a corrupt human tornado (@RebeccaTee) October 23, 2019

A thread in which I discover that Canada is a Robert Aickman Hospice-like not-place... https://t.co/rXhJb8ZQ0I — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 23, 2019

I've been told Neil Gailman knows who I am? Who's Neil Gailman I feel like I should know — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 25, 2019

“Most of the time it isn’t things that are spectacularly weird,” he said. “It’s just interesting observations, like everyone here drives pickup trucks, things like that.”

Many men drive cars here. Many cars these men drive have large containers at the ends for carrying things. You do not know what they are for, nor have ever seen them hold anything. It is unwise to provoke the men who drive the container cars. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

“It’s not so major that you bring it up to a friend or you write back home about it, but you accumulate a lot of these and they sort of ball up inside you.” But his anecdotes seemed to strike a chord with Canadians. Take this one, about Tim Hortons.

People praise the coffee shop. They joke about the coffee shop. They say the coffee shop is central to their collective identity. You mention that you have been to the coffee shop before, and you liked it. The people are horrified. You decide not to visit the coffee shop again. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

Or this one, about London, Ont., a city name that confuses people, like visitors or immigrants who are more familiar with London, England. Someone like Ushiyama, who studied there before moving to Canada.

You tell someone you've studied near London. They are confused, as they don't know any places near London. You realise they are not talking about the same London you are. No one talks about the same London you do. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

Ushiyama really captured every little facet of Canadian culture, including our vicious but well-loved geese

The bird is dangerous. It will kill you if you approach. But you may not attack the bird, as the bird is protected. Harm the bird, and the humans will pass judgement on you. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

And our affinity to drop a “sorry” while doing absolutely anything.

"Sorry," someone says, passing by. "Sorry," another one says. You do not know what they are sorry for. "Sorry." You do not know what they did to you to make you apologise. You hold back tears. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

Being based in Toronto, he just had to say something about the city’s never-ending condo construction

The construction site has been there for all eternity. When you visit it one day, however, all the workmen are gone; replaced by a cold, gleaming skyscraper. They assure you it is not haunted, yet also advertise its suspicious lower-than-average rent. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

Like, he really gets it, eh?

You speak to someone. They make a sound at the end. You nod your head and agree. You never disagree when they make the sound at the end. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

But as the thread picked up, it also brought Ushiyama some unwanted attention. He maintains that the tweets were always meant to be a joke. “I’ve gotten some hate,” he said. “It’s a lot of, ’If you don’t like it go back to where you came from.’”

"You're not from around here," one of the locals points out. You agree meekly, but you know they aren't as well. Hardly any of them are from this land, yet they remember a false history. They will realise soon, though, it's just a matter of time. Just a matter of time. — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 22, 2019

Ushiyama said he figured not everyone would pick up on the humour behind the tweets, but he’s been surprised by how far some of the negative attention has gone. One person accused him on freeloading and taking “advantage” of the country, others have told him he should be deported.

oh, since some of you were asking what these less-than-nice people are like, here's one pic.twitter.com/7zsBQkLOBI — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 25, 2019

"If I was slagging off Canada, I would not do it in what's basically a meme format," he said. If Ushiyama's writing style seems familiar — eerie but humorous, with an undeniable kernel of truth behind every sentence — it's because its like the American gothic literature you may have read in high school. Putting together regionally specific descriptions with an old gothic tone became a meme of sorts on Tumblr. For example, Californians joked that palm trees were like the people in the state — to say that neither were actually from California.

On the other hand, Ushiyama’s not completely comfortable with the exorbitant amount of praise he’s been receiving for the thread either. “It’s a joke, it’s not supposed to be anything particularly profound,” he said. Another issue he faced with the increase in followers that inevitably came with virality, was having to thwart off stigma for hobby he’s open about on social media — being a part of the furry community — people who dress up as animals with human characteristics and have animal alter egos. As he’s gained traction in the media, he’s come across situations where he just has to call people out and say, “You’re here for the viral thing, you’re not actually interested in who I am as a person.”

I don't have seperate public accounts for art, furry, "real life", because if you're here you are here for the full package. I ain't your a la carte menu — 将司 (@Kavaeric) October 26, 2019