Canada’s Economy Sees Surprise Growth In Latest StatCan Data

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Statistics Canada's offices are seen here in Ottawa on March 8, 2019. StatCan says real GDP increased by 0.1 per cent last November, a surprise increase over October.

OTTAWA — The Canadian economy grew by a surprise 0.1 per cent in November, driven by a boost in utility use because of an unexpected cold snap in central Canada, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast no change after an unexpected 0.1 per cent decline in October. Goods-producing industries and the services sectors both posted a 0.1 per cent gain. Increases were reported in 15 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked by StatCan.

The Canadian dollar slightly pared its decline, touching 1.3227 to the U.S. dollar, or 75.60 U.S. cents, after the GDP gain.

“The above-consensus reading was surprising given the temporary factors which were expected to restrain growth — pipeline outage, rail strike, weather — and should limit the downside risk to the Bank of Canada’s Q4 forecast,” said Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets in a note.

Last week, the Bank of Canada, which has sat on the sidelines for more than a year even as several of its counterparts have eased, held its overnight interest rate steady but opened the door to a possible future cut should a slowdown in domestic growth persist.

The central bank also cut its fourth quarter annualized growth forecast to 0.3 per cent from 1.3 per cent in October and said it would be closely monitoring developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment.