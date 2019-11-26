Frustrated Farmers Converge On Ottawa To Demand CN Rail Strike Action

OTTAWA — Canadian farmers and producers are descending on Ottawa to press the case for urgent action to end the Canadian National Railway Co. rail strike now entering its second week.

On Tuesday afternoon, grain growers will hold a news conference in the nation’s capital to outline how the shutdown is impacting their industry, which is already struggling with a tough harvest.

“Farmers are on the front lines of this strike, relying on rail to move goods to markets all over the world,” the Grain Growers of Canada said in a statement.

“This disruption, coupled with a universally disastrous harvest could have an impact from which some farmers never recover. The time for government action is now.”

On Wednesday, members of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture are expected on Parliament Hill to do the same.

About 3,200 CN workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, walked off the job last Tuesday over concerns about long hours, fatigue and dangerous working conditions. CN estimates the company is now operating at 10 per cent of normal service along its 22,000 kilometre Canadian network.