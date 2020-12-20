Canadian Celebrating 1st Christmas Shares Hilariously Accurate Observations

Mohammad Hussain/Supplied Mohammad Hussain refuses to wear ugly Christmas sweaters and has no Christmas-y photos of himself, yet. "We must all set boundaries for our own mental health," he said.

Mohammad Hussain is taking full advantage of his first Christmas, tweeting detailed field notes on the overwhelming and too-real phenomenon of gift buying, tree decorating and feast planning.

Growing up Muslim, Hussain never celebrated the intense holiday season. However, this year he’s not travelling home, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and instead staying put with his Ottawa roommates.

He said they’re teaching him how to have a “proper Christmas” — a learning curve that seems to have resonated with a lot of people. The thread has more than 237,000 likes as of Sunday afternoon.

Growing up, my Muslim family never celebrated Christmas. This year I am not going home, because pandemic, so my roommates are teaching me how to have my first proper Christmas.



I am approaching this with anthropological precision.



Here are a few observations. pic.twitter.com/1WARv5nax4 — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

“I will say I am having a very pleasant time,” Hussain tweeted. “I am learning that I enjoy Christmas music and gift purchasing. I am also learning that I do not enjoy peppermint.”

Hussain told HuffPost Canada that he’s too busy wrapping gifts for an interview, but is “glad that this story has resonated with so many people and hopefully brought a smile to people in a year we sorely need more smiles.”

His first observation is how much time and effort people put into preparing for what he always thought was the “pretty simple” tradition of putting gifts under a tree. He’s learned it’s actually a part-time job beginning in November.

Do you want to sleep in on a Saturday? Too bad. Go put up some lights inside the house.



Oh you want to sleep in on Sunday? Too bad. Go put up some lights outside the house.



Next weekend? Nope. Every free moment you have will be spent agonizing over the gifts you must buy. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Observation 2: People have very strong feelings about their Christmas traditions.



If someone is insisting that *certain food* is what you have to eat Christmas morning, because that's their family tradition, DO NOT SUGGEST ALTERNATIVES. They will stab you in the neck. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Hussain’s observations about gifts are absolutely true. Stuffing your own stocking? Please.

Observation 3: You can buy yourself a gift but you can't stuff your own stocking.



I don't understand this one but I told my roommate I bought stuff for my stocking and they said that's not a thing.



I don't care. I bought myself mint chapstick and I will fake surprise. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Observation 4: Your gift budget does not matter.



You can set this budget as high as you want but the perfect gift will always be $10 too expensive. There is no winning. Just give up. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

In order to honour the Christmas tradition of “keeper” ornaments, Hussain bought one that is truly special and unique — a pink “everything” bagel.

My roommates encouraged me to buy my own keeper ornament. They told me to find something that made me smile and that was special to me. I bought this one and I am very happy. It is an everything bagel. pic.twitter.com/dbrTZQzK47 — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

It brought him to his next observation. Ornaments people store in a dusty box in the back of the basement crawlspace, and bring out to hang on a tree for a few weeks a year, are outrageously overpriced.

Observation 6: ORNAMENTS ARE EXPENSIVE.



That cost me $15.99. That's more than three everything bagels. I am furious. For what it cost, you best believe that I am insisting that it be passed on to my great grandchildren. If they break it I will haunt them. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Observation 7: The religious aspect of Christmas is optional.



I really like this one. If I was to suggest having a secular Ramadan to my mother she would have a heart attack. I will however be trying to get my family to do a Secret Santa for Eid. The name's being workshopped. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

Finally, it does sound like his roommate is planning a very delicious Christmas dinner feast.

Observation 8: You need a "menu".



Yeah... This one is where they lost me. Last Christmas my family ordered Popeyes and watched a movie. My roommate has an entire menu with wine pairings and desserts planned. — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

“I want to applaud longtime Christmas celebrators,” Hussain said. “This is a lot of work and very tiring.”

Hussain, who works as a special assistant in the office of the Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, asked people to celebrate Christmas with him by donating to charities to help families through a particularly tough season. He suggested two in the Toronto area, near where he grew up.

Update: Well this has blown up! Thank you all for the kind messages. Many families are having to deal with a very different holiday season. Please consider supporting these charities:



Milton Halal Food Bank:https://t.co/wKpIBNfini



Parkdale Food Centre:https://t.co/9HPlbRNqK3 — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 20, 2020

Twitter pointed Hussain to other areas of historic Christmas tension for him to study.

Are they the type of Christmas people that wait until Christmas eve or day to put the star on the tree? Because us "star goes on from the get-go" people have sworn eternal war on them until the end of Christiandom.



(Don't get me started with angel tree topper people!) — M.M. Schill (@mm_schill) December 20, 2020

Mohammad, if you could do a mini-thread on tinsel vs. garlands, I would be forever in your debt. Merry first Christmas!🎄 — Tara (@midwifewitch) December 20, 2020

Others confirmed the accuracy of his observations.

Excellent Thesis Mohammad. I was entertained throughout and all sources have checked out to be extremely accurate. 98%. — Carissa (@caarissaaaa) December 19, 2020