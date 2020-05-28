Canadian Helicopter Wreckage Found Off Sicily Coast Could Help Crash Probe

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A memorial in Dartmouth, N.S., pays respect to the victims of a Canadian military helicopter crash on May 1, 2020. The remains of two Canadian troops have been located since the crash occurred.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces has located the remains of some of the military members who died last month when the helicopter they were in crashed in the Mediterranean.

A Canadian search and recovery team working with the U.S. Navy discovered the remains early Wednesday morning, not far from where they also located a large piece of the helicopter’s fuselage, the military said in a written statement.

“This is encouraging news,” said Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, the commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command.

“We do not leave our fallen behind, and recovering Stalker 22′s crew is of the utmost importance to all of us in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.”

The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, known as Stalker 22, crashed in the Ionian Sea April 29, killing four members of the air force and two from the navy. The helicopter was returning to HMCS Fredericton after a training flight and crashed within full view of the ship, which was in the Mediterranean participating in a NATO mission.

The body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was recovered immediately after the crash and remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald were recovered almost two weeks later. Four other service members are still listed as missing and presumed dead, including Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins.

Their families were informed that bodies had been located Wednesday, before the military went public with the news.