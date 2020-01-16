NEWS
01/16/2020 08:26 EST

Canadian Forces Return To Iraq After Operations Suspended Over Iran Fears

There are 200 soldiers helping train Iraqi soldiers to fight ISIS.

  The Canadian Press
Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS
A member of the Canadian Forces stands on a tarmac in the Persian Gulf in February 2017. Canadian aircraft are flying in Iraq again after troops were moved out of the country due to high tensions between the U.S. and Iran earlier this month. 

OTTAWA — The Canadian military is resuming some operations in Iraq following a temporary suspension of activities last week.

Brig.-Gen. Michel-Henri St-Louis says the military is again flying transport aircraft in and out of Iraq to supply troops there.

St-Louis is the commander of Joint Task Force Impact, which oversees many of Canada’s anti-ISIS efforts in Iraq and the surrounding region.

He tells The Canadian Press the military also recently swapped out some of its helicopters that were in the country and due for replacement because of wear and tear. 

The Department of National Defence also says some of the estimated 200 Canadian special forces in the north of the country have started working again, though it did not provide further details.

As for the 200 Canadian soldiers helping train Iraqi soldiers to fight ISIS, they remain largely hunkered down on Iraqi bases, where they have been since their activities were suspended last week.

The suspension followed concerns about escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S., stoking fears of an Iranian attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 16, 2020.

