Canadian Forces Return To Iraq After Operations Suspended Over Iran Fears

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS A member of the Canadian Forces stands on a tarmac in the Persian Gulf in February 2017. Canadian aircraft are flying in Iraq again after troops were moved out of the country due to high tensions between the U.S. and Iran earlier this month.

OTTAWA — The Canadian military is resuming some operations in Iraq following a temporary suspension of activities last week.

Brig.-Gen. Michel-Henri St-Louis says the military is again flying transport aircraft in and out of Iraq to supply troops there.

St-Louis is the commander of Joint Task Force Impact, which oversees many of Canada’s anti-ISIS efforts in Iraq and the surrounding region.

He tells The Canadian Press the military also recently swapped out some of its helicopters that were in the country and due for replacement because of wear and tear.