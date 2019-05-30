ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA via The Canadian Press The cargo ship MV Bavaria arrives at the Philippines' Subic Bay, north of Manila, on May 30, 2019. The foreign secretary of the Philippines shared images of garbage being loaded onto the vessel.

OTTAWA —Sixty-nine shipping containers of fetid Canadian trash are being loaded onto a container ship in the Philippine port of Subic today. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin posted video and photos to his Twitter account showing the containers being loaded onto MV Bavaria. “Going, going, going,” he said in one tweet. The ship is expected to depart for Vancouver later on Thursday. Canada has previously said it expected the garbage to be back on Canadian soil by the end of June. Canadian officials from the embassy in Manila are monitoring the loading.

A Canadian official confirmed the ship is hired under the $1.14-million contract Canada signed with the Canadian arm of French shipping giant Bollore Logistics to bring the garbage back to Canada. He said the containers were fumigated and cleaned before being loaded. The garbage has become a diplomatic nightmare for the Canadian government as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes an example out of Canada for trying to dump its trash on his country. It has also become a symbol of the shadiness of the global recycling industry which sees millions of tonnes of plastics meant for recycling ending up in garbage dumps and incinerators overseas. The Canadian containers arrived in the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 falsely labelled as being full of recycling plastics. Customs authorities from the Philippines inspected the containers and discovered about two-thirds of the contents to be ordinary household garbage, including electronic waste and used diapers. There were 103 containers and about 2,500 tonnes of waste originally, but 34 containers have been disposed of locally in the Philippines, despite the objections of local environment groups. The EcoWaste Coalition in the Philippines and RightOnCanada issued a statement Thursday calling the return of the garbage a “victory for the rule of law, morality and the environment.”

Aileen Lucero, national co-ordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, said she feels “jubilant” that the six-year battle to get the garbage returned is finally over. “The Philippines is not the world’s dumpsite,” she said. “Never again shall we allow other countries to trash our dignity, our people’s health and the environment.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals blame the former Conservative government for the original problem. The garbage arrived in the Philippines during former prime minister Stephen Harper’s time in office. The Conservatives first tried to get the Philippines to deal with it there or find another Asian nation willing to accept the waste. The Philippines began emptying the containers in July 2015, but stopped following a public outcry.