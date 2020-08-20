Canadian Home Sales See Smallest July Advance In 15 Years

Nathalie Madore/The Canadian Press A real estate agent's sign appears in front of a property for sale in Gatineau, Que., on May 11, 2018. The Ottawa-Gatineau market helped push housing prices up nationally in July 2020.

OTTAWA — Canadian home prices rose in July, led by the Quebec City and Ottawa-Gatineau markets, though it was the smallest July advance in 15 years, data showed on Thursday, confirming the slowing of the housing market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks data collected from public land registries to measure changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices were up 0.3 per cent in July from June.

If the index was corrected for seasonal pressures, there would have been a decline of 0.3 per cent in July, the second consecutive monthly decline, said Marc Pinsonneault, a senior economist at the National Bank of Canada.