The Lebanese General Security Directorate/AP via CP Kristian Lee Baxter makes an appearance at a news conference Friday in Beirut.

BEIRUT — A British Columbia man detained in Syria since late last year has been released, Lebanese authorities said Friday.

Kristian Lee Baxter, who has been described by his family as a “world traveller,” spoke from Beirut and thanked the Lebanese and Canadian governments for securing his release.

He broke down in tears during a televised news conference as he described his eight-month ordeal.

“I thought I would be there forever,” Baxter told reporters. “I didn’t know if anyone knew if I was alive.”

Lebanon’s general security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, said Lebanese mediation helped secure the Canadian’s freedom.

He also said Baxter was detained for what Syrian authorities considered a “major violation” of local laws, but didn’t elaborate on comments that Syrian officials may have considered the incident security related.