Canadian Military Helicopter Crashes Near Greece During NATO Exercise

SIMON ARCAND/CANADIAN ARMED FORCES via REUTERS A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter is seen here hovering above the HMCS Fredericton on Feb. 15, 2020.

OTTAWA — The search continues Thursday for a Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea while participating in a NATO exercise off the coast of Greece.

Greek state broadcaster ERT was first to report that a Canadian military helicopter had gone down in the water between Italy and Greece on Wednesday.

The broadcaster later said one body had been found and five others on board were missing.

“I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, speaking in parliament.

Mitsotakis said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his condolences.