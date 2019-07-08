Mark Blinch/Reuters A woman speaks on her phone in front of a Rogers sign in Toronto on April 22, 2014.

TORONTO — Rogers Wireless says customers may experience intermittent issues making or receiving wireless voice calls.

In a message on its website, the company said it was experiencing an outage that was affecting many wireless customers.

It said “some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service.”