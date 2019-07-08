BUSINESS
07/08/2019 07:06 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Rogers Wireless Customers Hit With Network Outages Across Canada

The company says some users may be experiencing dropped calls.

  • The Canadian Press
Mark Blinch/Reuters
A woman speaks on her phone in front of a Rogers sign in Toronto on April 22, 2014. 

TORONTO — Rogers Wireless says customers may experience intermittent issues making or receiving wireless voice calls.

In a message on its website, the company said it was experiencing an outage that was affecting many wireless customers.

It said “some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service.”

RELATED

Rogers said late Sunday night that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however, it didn’t say when it expected the problem to be fixed.

Telus says some of its customers may have issues calling customers on other networks, but calls to other Telus customers and Bell customers are unaffected.

It says it is continuing to monitor the issue as the providers work to resolve their outage.

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: Bell telus rogers wireless telecom Big Three wireless