Ontario Nurses Under Investigation After Attending D.C. Rally On Day Of Riot

TORONTO — Two Canadian nurses who spoke at an anti-lockdown rally in Washington, D.C., on the day of the deadly storming of the Capitol are under investigation by their regulatory body. One of them, who is already suspended from her work in neonatal intensive care, is also facing an investigation by her hospital in London, Ont. In a statement, the College of Nurse of Ontario acknowledged the investigation against Sarah Choujounian and Kristen Nagle. “We are aware of the information regarding travel to Washington,” the college said. “The legislation does not permit us to provide details on the progress or ongoing status of this investigation.”

The London Health Science Centre said it had suspended Nagle without pay in November for attending an anti-mask rally in the southwestern Ontario city. An investigation was still ongoing into the earlier incident but the hospital said it was now aware of further actions “not aligned” with its values. “We want to assure our community that we take this situation and the new events that have come to light very seriously,” the hospital said in a statement. “While we are not able to address the specifics of an internal investigation due to privacy.” The hospital said it would likely complete its investigation within weeks. Nagle and Choujounian were both speakers at the Jan. 6 rally organized by a group called Global Frontline Nurses, which maintains “fraud is rampant” regarding the COVID-19 crisis inside and outside hospitals. The group said the speakers had seen “blatant deceit” with COVID reporting, and glaring mistreatment of patients first-hand. Neither woman responded to a request on Tuesday to discuss the situation.