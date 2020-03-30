dan_prat via Getty Images In this undated stock photo, an aerial view of a large oil refinery is seen along the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alta.

CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend crude dipped as low as US$3.82 per barrel on Monday.

Michael Dunn with Stifel FirstEnergy in Calgary estimates realized prices for bitumen crossed into negative territory late last week after deducting the cost of the lighter oil blend required to allow the sticky bitumen to flow in a pipeline.

Meanwhile, analyst Matt Murphy with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. says his numbers show bitumen realizations were still slightly positive on Monday — albeit barely, at a little less than a dollar per barrel — because the price of condensate that many producers use as diluent has also tumbled.

