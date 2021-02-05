HuffPost Canada, HuffPost Québec Win 9 Canadian Online Publishing Awards

TORONTO — HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec collected nine Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPA) at a virtual ceremony on Thursday. 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news cycle and for Canadians’ daily lives, and both the COPA’s awards online presentation format and the work acknowledged reflected the pandemic reality that permeated so many outlets’ coverage, including HuffPost’s. The COPA recognize outstanding achievement in Canada’s digital media landscape. Nominees this year included large media players like the CBC, Postmedia and Global News, as well as smaller, more focused outlets, such as The Discourse, Fête Chinoise, and Hakai Magazine. Among HuffPost’s awards were nods to coverage on the federal election; to HuffPost’s continuing focus the long-term care home crisis; a feature on the lack of trained mental-health first-responders on police teams, an explainer of the casual racism easily wrought by a Canadian celebrity, and a podcast about love that crosses oceans and spans generations. HuffPost went into the night with 15 nominations, with wins for:

Best News Coverage (media) : Gold - Federal Election Coverage HuffPost Canada’s extensive daily coverage of the election campaign was complemented with a series of long-form written stories and field-produced videos on important ridings. The coverage also included the daily audio briefing for Alexa and Google Home assistant. Election-night coverage was punctuated by live video updates from the leaders’ HQs and streamed on Twitter. Post-election included a special edition of the Follow-Up podcast, hosted by bureau chief Althia Raj, and Raj’s epic long-form feature on the Liberals’ minority victory. HuffPost Canada’s Politics team of Raj, Ryan Maloney, Zi-Ann Lum, Emma Paling and Mel Woods, as well as editor Andrew Yates contributed.

Best Continuing Coverage Of A News Story (media) : Gold - Ontario’s COVID-19 Long-Term Care Home Crisis The COVID-19 pandemic uncovered a sleeper crisis in Ontario’s long-term care homes. For-profit companies had been maximizing profits for shareholders and the expense of the health and quality of life of their aging clients. HuffPost Canada reporters investigated the companies at fault, the politically connected lobbyists who run interference for them, and the people with solutions for positive change. Reporters Emma Paling, Samantha Beattie, Zi-Ann Lum and Sherina Harris contributed to the ongoing coverage along with editor Andrew Yates.

