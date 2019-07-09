Canadian Aid Worker Sent To Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Children In Nepal

EARCOS GIN Bali/YouTube Peter Dalglish is seen here in a screenshot from a video posted on YouTube in April 2016.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Canadian aid worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Nepal for sexually abusing two boys who were found at his home.

A judge issued the sentence Monday against Peter Dalglish, who was arrested last year and convicted last month of sexually abusing children.

He was issued separate sentences of nine years and seven years, but they will overlap. This means Dalglish will be in jail for nine years in total, Kavre District Court official Thakur Chandra Trital said Tuesday.

The judge also ordered Dalglish to pay 500,000 rupees ($5,900) each as compensation to the boys, who were then 12 and 14 years old.

Dalglish was arrested at his mountain villa in April 2018. He had denied the charges.