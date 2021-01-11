‘He Had Lost All Hope.’ Inside A COVID Outbreak At A Saskatchewan Prison.

Krystle Lapointe Christopher Yetman and Krystle Lapointe during a video call last year. Yetman is serving a three-year sentence at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

When her boyfriend Christopher Yetman tested positive for COVID-19 during one of the worst Canadian prison outbreaks, Krystle Lapointe was beside herself with worry.

A couple of inmates contracted COVID-19 mid-December, Lapointe said. A few days later, nearly every one of the 45 plus inmates on the medium security range tested positive for the virus.

Yetman, who is serving a three-year sentence, experienced fever, fatigue, a loss of smell and taste, sores in his mouth and then began coughing up bloody phlegm, Lapointe said. He asked repeatedly to see a doctor or nurse, but they never came.

“It was hard not to believe he wasn’t going to make it. He was so empty and hollow and had lost all hope,” Lapointe told HuffPost Canada.

The inmates continue to be on lockdown 23.5 hours a day because of the outbreak. Yetman calls when he’s able to, but communication remains sporadic and unpredictable.

“At that point you’re sitting there going, ‘are they even alive?’” Lapointe said. “This is probably the hardest thing I will ever go through in my life.”

Yetman is now recovering from COVID-19, but said being confined to a five by 13-foot cell is extremely difficult.

“It’s a little wear and tear on the mind,” said Yetman. Lapointe recorded a recent phone conversation for this story with his permission.

When the first inmates tested positive, Yetman said the guards didn’t immediately segregate them and the virus spread quickly in the close quarters.

The guards’ response was, “’we know what’s happening, you just have to roll with it and they blamed us for it spreading,” he said.

Correctional Service Canada does not know how the virus was first introduced into the prison, said spokesperson Kelly Dae Dash. Contract tracing and regular testing is underway.

Dae Dash said in order to ensure inmates physically distance, their movements “are kept to a minimum” and masks are mandatory.

“Given the close living environment, positive inmates and close contacts are medically isolating in their cells,” Dae Dash said. “During the isolation period, inmates have access to health-care staff as well as institutional staff.”

The federal government reported on Jan.10 that there were 33 active cases at the penitentiary, down from 69 on Thursday, three days earlier. One prisoner died due to complications related to COVID-19.