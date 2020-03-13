Researchers Move Closer To Vaccine By Isolating COVID-19 Virus

Getty Images This is a digital rendering of the coronavirus.

Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. Quebec City-based Medicago said it has taken the first step towards a vaccine by producing a virus-like particle of the novel coronavirus. The biopharmaceutical company said the virus-like particle will now undergo testing for safety and efficacy. Medicago said it could begin human trials of a vaccine as soon as July or August after being approved by appropriate health agencies. The company added it took them 20 days to reach this stage in the vaccine development process. Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said isolating the virus will help researchers around the world develop vaccines, treatments and tests for the novel coronavirus. The hospital and research centre said isolating the virus took “a few short weeks” and that their researchers collaborated with the University of Toronto and McMaster University. The World Health Organization has said that a vaccine for COVID-19 could take as long as 18 months to develop. In the meantime, health agencies have stressed the importance of reducing the spread of the virus in the short term through measures such as isolating patients and consistently washing your hands. In Ottawa, Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation has developed a drive-thru testing centre that will be located outside its emergency department and will help minimize wait times for patients.

Dr. Robert Kozak, Dr. Samira Mubareka, Dr. Arinjay Banerjee

The hospital said the station, which opened Thursday night, is open to patients who've been directed by Ottawa Public Health to receive screening for the novel coronavirus. "We will keep it open for as long as we deem necessary," the hospital said in a tweet. "We hope this will help our community and ensure their safety." Experts have pointed to drive-thru testing centres in South Korea as a system that Canadian health workers could mimic.