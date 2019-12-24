Supplied/Getty Images Canadian Shawn McCormick, left, has discovered he looks quite similar to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, for better or worse.

Canadian dad Shawn McCormick looks “scarily” like Australia’s unpopular prime minister, to the point that McCormick’s son vowed to protect him on a recent trip down under.

The last time Shawn visited his son Keiran on the Gold Coast, they noticed people staring at him, Keiran, 22, told HuffPost Canada. Shawn was also asked at a Chinese food shop if he was, in fact, “Scomo,” a.k.a. Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

That’s when “we found out that my dad looks scarily like Scott Morrison,” Keiran said.

So, Keiran, who just graduated from university in Australia, and his sister had a T-shirt made up in time for his father’s visit last week.