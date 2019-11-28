Complaints About Canadian Telecoms Surge By 35%

Getty Images A man talks on his cellphone while going over his phone bill. The CCTS says it received nearly 20,000 complaints in the fiscal year ending July 31.

OTTAWA — Complaints against telecom and cable companies rose by 35 per cent last year to continue an upward surge in disputes, says the consumer agency tasked to deal with them. The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Service (CCTS) says in its annual report that it received 19,287 complaints in the fiscal year ending July 31, up from the 14,272 received the year before and more than double the amount from two years earlier. “Record numbers of complaints, rapid industry change, and our own desire for continuous improvement have motivated us to focus on our dispute resolution process,” CCTS commissioner and CEO Howard Maker said in a statement. The commission, mandated by the CRTC but funded by the industry, says about 91 per cent of complaints were successfully resolved.

It says Bell accounted for the most complaints at about 30 per cent, Rogers made up nine per cent, and Telus was third with eight per cent of complaints. The CCTS says wireless services were the main areas of complaints, followed by internet-related problems, while the main issues in the complaints were billing and contact disputes. The commission says complaints on billing include disputes such as customers being charged but not provided service, billed after service cancellation, and promised discounts and promotions not honoured. Contract complaints include being provided the wrong internet package, not disclosing information or notices as required, and issues with contract terms and prices. Watch: Here’s what Canadians have been saying about telecoms. Story continues below.