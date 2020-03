Fred Arsenault loves receiving cards. And it turns out Canadians love writing to the Second World War veteran just as much.



Arsenault, who fought for the Allies, celebrated his 100th birthday at a Toronto hospital with friends, cake and over 90,000 well-wishes from strangers. It was all part of a campaign by his son, Ron Arsenault, to deliver 100 cards for his father’s centennial.

To see how it all turned out, check out the video above.