chendongshan via Getty Images Canadian veterinarians are lobbying MPs to authorize the use of medical cannabis for pets.

OTTAWA — Parliament Hill is going to the dogs today as veterinarians lobby MPs to authorize the use of medical cannabis for critters. The vets are bringing five dogs to the Hill to draw attention to what they see as glaring omissions in the legalized regimes for medical and recreational marijuana. The law does not allow veterinarians to prescribe pot for pets, even though preliminary research suggests it could be beneficial in treating pain, seizures, anxiety and other disorders — much as it is for humans. Moreover, the law requires labels on cannabis products warning they be kept out of reach of children, but there’s no similar warning that they could be harmful to animals.

For our patients, they age much faster than we do and this really isn’t an issue that can wait for a three-year review. Dr. Sarah Silcox, Canadian Association of Veterinary Cannabinoid Medicine

Dr. Sarah Silcox, president of the Canadian Association of Veterinary Cannabinoid Medicine, says her group has been told the omissions were likely “an oversight” that can be considered when the legalized cannabis regime is reviewed in three years. But she wants more urgent action. “For our patients, they age much faster than we do and this really isn’t an issue that can wait for a three-year review,” Silcox said in an interview. Because vets can’t legally prescribe cannabinoids for animals, or even offer advice to pet owners on the most suitable products or dosages, Silcox said some people are taking it upon themselves to administer cannabis to their pets. They’re using products sold for human consumption or unregulated “black market” products marketed for animal use, but about which veterinarians have concerns about “safety and purity.” “Veterinarians are able to prescribe almost any other drug, including things like fentanyl and other opioids and ... prescription drugs that contain cannabis derivatives and yet we’re not able to authorize the use of cannabis itself,” Silcox said.

