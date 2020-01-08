There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, that 138 out of the 176 passengers who died in the fatal crash were supposed to land in Canada. Friends and family in Canada were left to consult a passenger list the airline released to learn if their loved ones were among the dead. This list provides names and a birth year, but doesn’t list nationalities. These are some of the Canadian victims of the fatal crash: Pedram Mousavi, Mojgan Daneshmand and their daughters Daria and Dorina Mousavi Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi, an engineering professor at the University of Alberta, died along with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi. Mousavi and Daneshmand were engineering professors at the University of Alberta. Both were distinguished academics who had received their bachelors degrees from the University of Science & Technology in Iran and pursued further education in Canada. In 2016, Daneshmand received an award for her contribution to the field of microwave engineering and for being a role model for women in engineering. “They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what was going through their mind,” said Paseyan. Hossein Saghlitooin, who did his PhD and post-doctorate studies under Mousavi, said he has known the family for about six years. “Both of them were amazing, sweet people. They were so kind, irreplaceable,” he said. Watch: Many Canadians killed in Iran plane crash from Edmonton. Story continues below.

Fareed Arasteh Relatives said Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student in biology at Carleton University in Ottawa, was in Iran to marry his fiancee over the school holiday. Their wedding was just three days ago. Golnaz Shaverdi, cousin of Arasteh’s wife, said the family is devastated by news of his death, especially his new bride, Maral, who remains in Iran. “She’s devastated,” Shaverdi said. “He was such a nice guy. Everyone in the family really loved him. He was young and very kind. Everyone is, of course, devastated and they are also very worried for his wife, because she’s going through a very hard time now.”

HO-LinkedIn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Fareed Arasteh is shown in a handout photo from his LinkedIn profile.

Shaverdi spent a weekend with Arasteh before he left Canada and helped him pick out his wedding outfit. “He was a very kind and very honest person. He was thinking about his fiancee, was glad that he was going to go and see her and that they were going to be married,” she said, breaking down into tears. “He talked about all their plans and their dreams about life. “He was young. It’s not fair that it happened to him.” Forough Khadem Jude Uzonna, the Health Research Chair and an associate professor of immunology at the University of Manitoba, said he was devastated by the death of his friend and colleague Forough Khadem. He met her at a conference in Iran where she was a translator. At the end of the conference Uzonna told her if she ever wanted to do a doctoral program she could come to his lab in Winnipeg. She took him up on the offer and graduated about three years ago from the University of Manitoba.

University of Manitoba/Facebook/THE CANADIAN PRESS Forough Khadem is shown in a handout photo from Facebook. Khadem has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Iran plane crash.

Khadem was a talented immunologist and an absolutely fantastic person to be around, Uzonna said. “If you walk into a room and Forough is there, you will try to find out who is this lady. She is very affable. She connects with people,” he said. “It’s devastating.” She went home to Iran in December to visit family. He texted her Monday to say he hoped that she was doing well. She responded that she was coming back to Winnipeg and hoped to see him soon. “Now she’s gone,” he said. Mohammad Sadeghi, Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter Anisa Sadeghi A Winnipeg family of three will be dearly missed, said their neighbour Behnam Soltani. Mohammad Sadeghi, who went by Mahdi; his wife Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter Anisa Sadeghi were a kind family, Soltani said. “They were some of the nicest people I’ve met.” Soltani said the family was in Iran to visit relatives over the holidays and he knew they were coming back on the flight that crashed.

Behnam Soltani/Facebook/THE CANADIAN PRESS Mohammad Sadeghi (left), his wife, Bahareh Hajesfandiari, and their daughter, Anisa Sadeghi are shown in a handout photo from Facebook.

The family were involved in the local Iranian community, Soltani said. Mahdi Sadeghi was a board member for the Iranian association and Hajesfandiari volunteered at a Persian school. Soltani was at their home about two weeks before they left. He never expected they wouldn’t return. “Everybody is in shock. It is so bad.” Zahra Naghibi Zahra Naghibi was a colleague of Jacqueline Stagner at the University of Windsor. Stagner said she was informed by the head of the lab where Naghibi worked that she was on the plane. “She was very helpful and warm,” Stagner said. Naghibi was a part of Windsor’s Turbulence and Energy Lab, where she worked on issues related to solar energy. Stagner said when one of her students — just starting graduate work and new to Canada — needed help, Naghibi stepped in. “Zahra was giving her advice, helping her out, letting her learn from her own work and what she’d discovered — helping her along, the next generation of researchers. She was very welcoming.” Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and their son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi/Facebook Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi and his partner Niloofar Razzaghi.

The president of the Vancouver-based Civic Association of Iranian-Canadians, Kei Esmaeilpour, said a Vancouver family of three was killed in the crash. Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed university training to become a teacher, lived in Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi. Esmaeilpour said the family was vacationing in Iran. He said he worked with Ebnoddin Hamidi and the two had served on the civic association together for at least a decade. Ghanimat Azdahri and Milad Ghasemi Ariani

We are in utter disbelief and heartbroken at the loss of our Council member @GhanimatAzh on the #planecrash in #Iran this morning. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful young life as a proud #Indigenous Qashqai woman and a true force of nature: https://t.co/UHn2Vuxhfwpic.twitter.com/xf2dhNvL7c — ICCA Consortium (@ICCAConsortium) January 8, 2020

The University of Guelph identified two victims as Ghanimat Azdahri, a PhD student in the department of geography, environment and geomatics, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD student in marketing and consumer studies. The school said they were on the way back to Canada from visiting Iran. University president Franco Vaccarino said his thoughts go out to the two students’ families. Alina Tarbhai The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers said employee Alina Tarbhai was among those killed. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said Tarbhai worked at the union’s provincial office in Toronto, but it offered no other details about what took her to Iran. “She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her,” the federation said in a statement posted to Facebook. Parisa Eghbalian and Reera Esmaeilion

Hamed Esmaeilion/Facebook Parisa Eghbalian with her husband Hameed, and her daughter Reera.

A dentistry in Aurora, Ont., confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion died. Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, is also a dentist at E&E Dentistry, but was not travelling with his wife and child. Eghbalian first immigrated to Canada in 2010 and lived with her husband and daughter in Richmond Hill, Ont., said her biography on the dentist office’s website. Shekoufeh Choupannejad, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat

Shekoufeh Choupannejad/Facebook Shekoufeh Choupannejad, pictured here, died on the flight along with her two daughters.

Shayesteh Majdnia, a past president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, said she was close friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died along with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat. Majdnia said she had spoken to Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said Choupannejad also leaves behind a son who was not on the trip with the family. “She was the kindest person I had ever met,” Majdnia said of Choupannejad. She said Choupannejad was always there for community fundraisers, and often did her best to help take appointments with new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help. Amirhossien Ghasemi Amir Shirzadi, a board member with the Manitoba Iranian Student Association, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane. Shirzadi said his friend was visiting family in Iran and was on his way back to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba. “I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two played games together. “I can’t use past tense. I think he’s coming back. We play again. We talk again. It’s too difficult to use past tense, too difficult. No one can believe it.”