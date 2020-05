We all love talking about the weather, and Saturday was something to talk about.

Put up your hand if you put away your mitts and snow tires. And who already has sunscreen out?

May 9, 2020 was a case study on how in some places had dreamy spring weather, and in others you take what you get: Vancouver had sun, Toronto had hail and New Brunswick had a whole snowstorm.

It was one day in May in the same country, but no matter where you are, Canadian weather keeps everyone on their toes.