Canadian Accused Of Sending Ricin To White House Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A Quebec woman suspected of mailing envelopes containing the poison ricin to the White House appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of threats against the president of the United States. Pascale Ferrier, who wore a tan jail jumpsuit, had her hands in cuffs and a chain around her waist during her brief court appearance in Buffalo, N.Y. A blue mask covered much of her face as she gave only “yes” and “no” answers. Timothy Lynch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo told District Court Judge Kenneth Schroeder Jr. that the prosecution would be arguing for Ferrier’s detention, given the nature of the allegations and the fact she is a foreign national. “The charge in the criminal complaint is a crime of violence,” Lynch said. “The defendant is a serious risk of flight.” Officials in the United States say the letter sent to Washington, D.C., was intercepted on Sept. 18 before it reached the White House. In a sworn affidavit to obtain the arrest warrant, an FBI investigator wrote the envelope contained a powdery white substance with a letter to President Donald Trump, calling him “The Ugly Tyrant Clown.”

The letter accused him of ruining the United States and called on him to “give up” his re-election bid. “I made a ‘Special Gift’ for you to make a decision,” the letter read, referring to the powder. “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find a better recipe for another poison or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy!” It was signed “FREE REBEL SPIRIT.” Fonda Kubiak, the public defender assigned to Ferrier, requested a preliminary hearing and a hearing to determine whether Ferrier is in fact the defendant named in the complaint. The judge informed Ferrier she was not required to enter a plea at this stage of the proceedings, “but nevertheless I will enter a plea of not guilty on your behalf.” Her next appearance is scheduled for Monday. “She has a presumption of innocence and that’ll be pursued further after today,” Kubiak said outside the courthouse. The FBI says six additional letters were sent to Texas containing language and substances similar to what was in the envelope intended for Trump. They were mailed to authorities and facilities allegedly connected to Ferrier’s detention in Texas in 2019. Authorities also discovered a tweet sent on Sept. 9 with the hashtag #killtrump allegedly linked to Ferrier’s Twitter account.